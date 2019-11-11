PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Entity Gaming and SouL Qualify For Global Finals
The two teams will be heading to Malaysia for the global finals which is scheduled for November 29 to December 1.
PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 saw the South Asian regional finals come to an end on Sunday, with two Indian teams qualifying for the finals. Entity Gaming and SouL emerged as the top two teams and will be heading to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for the finals which is scheduled from 29 November to 1 December.
The PMCO Fall Split South Asia Regional finals saw 16 finalists battling it out with matches spread across three days. Entity Gaming earned 220 points with three chicken dinners on day three with crowd favorites SouL claiming the second spot with 210 points.
Entity Gaming had taken a lead on the first day itself, while SouL was ranked ninth with 47 points just below Team Fnatic. Day two saw SouL taking a huge leap and securing the second spot, followed by Team Synerge and Team INS. Day three was all about maintaining the spots, and that’s exactly what Entity and SouL did. Here are the complete results from day three of the PMCO Fall Split South Asia Regional finals 2019.
Entity Gaming- 220 points
Team Soul- 210 points
Team SynerGE- 206 points
Team INS- 198 points
Team IND- 195 points
Zero Degree- 188 points
ETG Brawlers- 184 points
RIP Official- 163 points
Team Fnatic- 148 points
Elementrix- 145 points
Team Godlike- 137 points
Team Megastars- 126 points
Team Mayhem- 126 points
ORB Official- 121 points
Nepali Ho Ni- 105 points
TrustDProcess- 85 points
While the top two teams get a direct entry in the finals, the Team Synerge, Team INS and Team IND will get a chance to play the prelims. Earlier this year, the spring leg of the PMCO included SouL as the only Indian team qualifying for the finals. While the team didn't do well, Naman Mathur aka Soul Mortal had received the Website Fan Favorite Player award "It feels great! I was not aware of vote stuff, but later on the Tencent guys came to me and handed over the goodies saying that you have won the fan-favorite award on the website," said Mortal in an interview.
