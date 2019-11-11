PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Entity Gaming and SouL Qualify For Global Finals

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 saw the South Asian regional finals come to an end on Sunday, with two Indian teams qualifying for the finals. Entity Gaming and SouL emerged as the top two teams and will be heading to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for the finals which is scheduled from 29 November to 1 December.

The PMCO Fall Split South Asia Regional finals saw 16 finalists battling it out with matches spread across three days. Entity Gaming earned 220 points with three chicken dinners on day three with crowd favorites SouL claiming the second spot with 210 points.

Entity Gaming had taken a lead on the first day itself, while SouL was ranked ninth with 47 points just below Team Fnatic. Day two saw SouL taking a huge leap and securing the second spot, followed by Team Synerge and Team INS. Day three was all about maintaining the spots, and that’s exactly what Entity and SouL did. Here are the complete results from day three of the PMCO Fall Split South Asia Regional finals 2019.

Entity Gaming- 220 points

Team Soul- 210 points

Team SynerGE- 206 points

Team INS- 198 points

Team IND- 195 points

Zero Degree- 188 points

ETG Brawlers- 184 points

RIP Official- 163 points

Team Fnatic- 148 points

Elementrix- 145 points

Team Godlike- 137 points

Team Megastars- 126 points

Team Mayhem- 126 points

ORB Official- 121 points

Nepali Ho Ni- 105 points

TrustDProcess- 85 points

While the top two teams get a direct entry in the finals, the Team Synerge, Team INS and Team IND will get a chance to play the prelims. Earlier this year, the spring leg of the PMCO included SouL as the only Indian team qualifying for the finals. While the team didn't do well, Naman Mathur aka Soul Mortal had received the Website Fan Favorite Player award "It feels great! I was not aware of vote stuff, but later on the Tencent guys came to me and handed over the goodies saying that you have won the fan-favorite award on the website," said Mortal in an interview.

