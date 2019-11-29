PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Entity Gaming in Third Place, SouL Wins a Chicken Dinner on Day 1

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals Fall Split kicked off today at the PTWC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and we saw some exciting stuff today. The opening ceremony was quite something with a giant UAZ taking the stage. There were also some musicians playing the iconic PUBG tune to enchant the audience.

As for today’s matches, there were a total of four rounds. The teams hit Sanhok first where BTRLuxxy from Bigertron RA performed an impressive clutch to grab the first chicken dinner by defeating defending champions Top Esports. India represent Entity Gaming had a decent start to the game by heading to Ruins, however, the biggest disappointment was Mortal from Team SouL who went down in the game early. At the end of the first match, Bigertron RA took the lead with 8 kills and chicken dinner, followed by Top Esports and All Rejection Gaming Wistaria.

The second match saw players dropping on Miramar. Once again SouLMortal dropped out early in the game and soon after Team SouL was eliminated. A commendable performance by Entity Gaming took them to the third spot on the leaderboard after they came second in the match. Entity Jonathan took a bunch of kills in the final zone but was defeated by Illuminate the Murderer who clutched a total of 9 kills. After the second match, the Bigertron RA was in the lead with 40 points, followed by Illuminate the Murderer having 32 Points and India’s Entity Gaming at 29 Points.

Match 3 turned out to be a sigh of relief for Indian fans as SouL took an impressive victory on Vikendi. The boys took shelter in Villa and managed to stay focused on the teams surrounding them. SouLClutchGod made some impressive moves and completely destroyed Team Queso. SouLMortal and UniqueOld managed to reach the final circle which ended in SouLMortal winning the match in a healing battle. SouLClutchGod was announced as the player of the match. At the end of match 3, Bigetron RA lead the table with 51 points followed by Illuminate the Murderer with 37 points and All Rejection Gaming Wistaria at 33 Points.

The fourth and final match took place on Erangel with the plane path going from Lipovka to Military Base. This was yet again an exciting match with Entity Gaming showcasing their skills and getting the most number of kills at the end of the match. The game was won by Team Queso from Argentina after an intense snake battle with Entity.

So at the end of day 1 of the tournament, Bigertron RA is in the lead with 68 points, followed by Team Queso with 60 points, and in third place, we have Entity Gaming from India with 56 points. We still have a total of 12 matches left over a span of two days, so there’s still a lot of action left. Stay tuned for all the updates from the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals Fall Split. Day 2 begins at 1.00PM IST and will have a total of six matches.

