PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals: How to Watch the Live Stream

The grand finale of the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament begins today. The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split is scheduled to begin in a few hours and will be hosted at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The prelims saw professional and semi-professional players battling it out in their respective regions to qualify for the global stage. We now have 16 finalists that are going to try their best to win the trophy and prize money of $180,000 (Rs 1.28 crores).

The grand finale will have the same format as the Spring leg with matches spread across three days- 29 November to 1 December. The team to score the most points at the end of day 3 wins the prestigious award. Entity Gaming and SouL emerged as winners in the South Asian qualifiers and will be representing India at the global finals. All eyes are definitely going to be on country favorite Naman Mathur aka MortaL from team SouL. Defending champions Top Esports have got direct entry to the finals, and Thailand's RRQ Athena is another team that cannot be taken lightly.

We will be on-ground to witness the championship, you can catch all the matches via live stream on PUBG Mobile’s official website or by visiting their official YouTube channel. But since you are reading this, we have embedded the live stream for you to enjoy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.