PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Rules, Regulations, And How to Register
Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019, the biggest mobile gaming tournament which will go on all through this year.
After the successful conclusion of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019, Tencent Games has announced one of the biggest mobile gaming tournament at the global level.
The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 is an all year event which has been divided into the Spring Split and Fall Split, each with a separate prize pool and Global Finals. The first set of matches will begin later this month while the date for the Spring Split Global Finals has been tipped to be July 2019. Both semi-pro and pro teams will be able to compete for a whopping $2 million prize pool.
According to the PUBG Mobile official website, crews from 10 regions across the globe will battle their way through the two splits, fighting for the share of $2 million. The regions include South East Asia, China, Europe, North America, South America, India, Japan, Middle East, Korea, and a special Wildcard entry. The last one could be a popular or pro-level just to add some excitement to the tournament.
The Spring Split is scheduled from March 22 till June 14, with the finals expected to be around July 19. The Fall Split will go on from August all the way to December. There has been a huge fuss about tablets not being allowed for this tournament, which could be critical factor for pro-players.
To register your team, head over to the official PUBG Mobile website, or just hit the link here, to directly head to the registration page.
Here are the ground rules for registration:
-Participants must have reached the age of majority in his or her country of residence before the start of the Tournament, and must comply with any applicable age ratings from ratings authorities and mobile platform ratings systems.
-A player under the legal age of majority in his or her country of residence, but older than 16 years of age (i.e. having lived for at least 16 calendar years after date of birth) as of the Tournament start date may participate with consent from parents or legal guardians.
-No fewer than 3 players must be from the same region they register in.
-All players must be ranked Platinum or above at the time of registration.
-No Roster Changes after registration has been submitted.
-Crew Rosters must be a minimum of 4 players and no more than 5 players with one player being a substitute player.
-Substitute players may be swapped out in between matches.
-Results for the Qualification Round will be based on your results in the game. So please make sure you create a Crew with the same name after successfully completing registration.
-Designate a Crew Leader for all tournament communications. All games will be in TPP Squad Mode.
-Winning Crew(s) will qualify for the 2019 Spring Global Finals.
-Registration period: 2019-03-08 03:00 (UTC) - 2019-03-18 22:00 (UTC)
-Registration for China, Japan and Korea will be announced at a later date. Please do not register on this site at the moment.
-Players may participate in Tournaments (both in Online Events and at LAN Events) only on mobile phone handheld devices. Players may not play on tablets, personal computers (PC), consoles, laptops, or any other non-handheld device.
