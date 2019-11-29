PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 1 of Global Finals

After the conclusion of the global prelims, we have finally reached the grand finale of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split. The top 16 teams will now have to take their skills to the next level if they want to be crowned as the champions and win the trophy and a cool cash prize of $180,000 (Rs 1.28 crores). The finals are being hosted at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. India will be represented by Entity Gaming and crowd favorites, SouL.

The finals will be spread over three days of matches and we have the schedule for the first day of the tournament. Entry opens at 1:30PM local time (11:00AM IST) with the matches and YouTube live stream beginning at 3:30PM (1:00PM IST). Matches are expected to go on till 8:30PM (6:00PM IST).

The tentative matches on day 1 are as follows:

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Sanhok

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Erangel

Match 5: Vikendi

Match 6: Erangel

You can catch all the action live by catching live stream below:

