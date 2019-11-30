PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 2 of Global Finals
The PMCO fall split finals are being hosted at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split global finals saw Bigertron RA leading the table with 68 points with an impressive performance from the team especially BTRLuxxy. Entity Gaming from India with has managed to clutch the third spot with 56 points. While crowd favorites SouL are down and 11th position, the team did manage to get a chicken dinner on one of the four matches.
We still have a total of 12 matches left over a span of two days, so there’s still a lot of action left. The finals are being hosted at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Stay tuned for all the updates from the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals Fall Split. Day 2 begins at 1.00PM IST and will have a total of six matches.
Matched on day 2 will begin at 3:45PM (1:00PM IST) and will continue till 9:20PM (7:00PM IST).
We will have six matches on day 2 which will be as follows:
Match 5: Erangel
Match 6: Sanhok
Match 7: Miramar
Match 8: Erangel
Match 9: Vikendi
Match 10: Erangel
You can catch all the action live by catching live stream below:
