Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 2 of Global Finals

The PMCO fall split finals are being hosted at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:November 30, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 2 of Global Finals
The PMCO fall split finals are being hosted at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split global finals saw Bigertron RA leading the table with 68 points with an impressive performance from the team especially BTRLuxxy. Entity Gaming from India with has managed to clutch the third spot with 56 points. While crowd favorites SouL are down and 11th position, the team did manage to get a chicken dinner on one of the four matches.

We still have a total of 12 matches left over a span of two days, so there’s still a lot of action left. The finals are being hosted at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Stay tuned for all the updates from the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals Fall Split. Day 2 begins at 1.00PM IST and will have a total of six matches.

Matched on day 2 will begin at 3:45PM (1:00PM IST) and will continue till 9:20PM (7:00PM IST).

We will have six matches on day 2 which will be as follows:

Match 5: Erangel

Match 6: Sanhok

Match 7: Miramar

Match 8: Erangel

Match 9: Vikendi

Match 10: Erangel

You can catch all the action live by catching live stream below:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram