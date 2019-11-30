PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 2 of Global Finals

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split global finals saw Bigertron RA leading the table with 68 points with an impressive performance from the team especially BTRLuxxy. Entity Gaming from India with has managed to clutch the third spot with 56 points. While crowd favorites SouL are down and 11th position, the team did manage to get a chicken dinner on one of the four matches.

We still have a total of 12 matches left over a span of two days, so there’s still a lot of action left. The finals are being hosted at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Stay tuned for all the updates from the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals Fall Split. Day 2 begins at 1.00PM IST and will have a total of six matches.

Matched on day 2 will begin at 3:45PM (1:00PM IST) and will continue till 9:20PM (7:00PM IST).

We will have six matches on day 2 which will be as follows:

Match 5: Erangel

Match 6: Sanhok

Match 7: Miramar

Match 8: Erangel

Match 9: Vikendi

Match 10: Erangel

You can catch all the action live by catching live stream below:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.