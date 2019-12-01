Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 3 of Global Finals

At the end of day 2, Bigetron RA from Indonesia have taken a massive lead on the table.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:December 1, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
The second day of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split Global Finals was quite the showdown. We saw a total of six matches with Bigetron RA completely demolishing everyone and taking their lead to the next level. After a total of 10 matches, Bigetron RA is now at 211 points, followed by Top Esports at 128 points closely followed by South American champions, Team Queso. We also saw K-Pop star Henry Lau performing for the audience.

The finals are being hosted at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Just like day 2, the last and final day of the PMCO 2019 Global Finals, will have a total of six matches. Day 3 begins at 12.45PM IST and will kickoff with a performance by popular Indian rapper, Badshah. Stay tuned for all the updates from the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals Fall Split.

The matches on day 3 are as follows:

Match 11: Erangel

Match 12: Sanhok

Match 13: Miramar

Match 14: Erangel

Match 15: Vikendi

Match 16: Erangel

You can catch all the action from day 3 by catching live stream below:

