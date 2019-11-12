Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: SouL MortaL Donates Entire Winning Amount to Indian Army

SouL came second, with Entity Gaming winning the South Asian regional finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:November 12, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: SouL MortaL Donates Entire Winning Amount to Indian Army
Image: MortaL (Naman Mathur)

The South Asian finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 came to and end on Sunday with Entity Gaming claiming the top spot followed by SouL. Both the teams have now qualified for the global finals where they will be competing against finalists from various regions around the globe. Team Synerge, Team INS and Team IND will get a chance to play the prelims.

Post the tournament, Naman Mathur aka MortaL from SouL, thanked the crowd and congratulated all the qualified teams and fellow team members in a Facebook post. “We finished second and were a little short on the possibility of retaining the championship.. but as I always say, We learn from our mistakes and try to improvise.” He went on to say that he will be donating the entire amount of his share from the PMCO Fall Split regional finals to the Indian Army.

mortal-pmco-earnings

Earlier this year, the spring leg of the PMCO 2019 included SouL as the only Indian team qualifying for the finals. While the team didn't do well, Naman Mathur aka Soul Mortal had received the Website Fan Favorite Player award "It feels great! I was not aware of vote stuff, but later on the Tencent guys came to me and handed over the goodies saying that you have won the fan-favorite award on the website," said Mortal in an interview.

The Fall Split global finals will see Entity Gaming and SouL getting a direct entry into the global finals scheduled from November 29 to December 1 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Team Synerge, Team INS and Team IND will also get a chance to enter the finals, if they emerge victorious in the prelims.

