PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: The Biggest Global Mobile Gaming Tournament is Official

PlayerUnknown's Battleground has announced the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019. The biggest mobile gaming tournament is an all year event with the first set of matches starting later this month. Both semi-pro and pro teams will be able to compete for a whopping $2 million prize pool. The registrations for the event had started on PUBG official website on March 8 and will end on March 18. Interested players can go to the official website and register themselves.This is PUBG Mobile’s largest prize pool ever. The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 has been divided into the Spring Split and Fall Split with each with a separate prize pool and Global Finals. The date for the Spring Split Global Finals has been tipped to be July 2019. Tencent has claimed that last year's PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018 Tournament saw around 230 million views online, and over 5,000 attendees during the finals at Dubai.Tencent has outlined the rules and requirements for registering. Firstly, the player should have a Platinum rank from the last season and should receive consent from parents if they are underage. Second, a team can have up to five players with three of them being from the region they are representing.The PUBG Mobile India Series 2019, one of the biggest mobile gaming tournaments in India, recently concluded with Team Soul clenching the trophy. The finals were held on 10 March at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, with the support of the Telangana Government.Soul won the tournament earning a total of 2520 points with 46 kills, followed by God’s Reign with 2330 points and 39 kills. Funky Monkey was the second runner up with 1710 points and 23 kills. The most valuable player or the ‘MVP’ award went to KK from team God's Reign. While Soul Ronak won the title of Rampage Freak, which was basically awarded for maximum kills in one lobby.