PUBG Mobile Club Open India Finalists Denied German Visa for Global Finals
Winners of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 tournament from India are facing issues with their visa and might not be able to make it to Berlin for the finals.
Winners of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 tournament from India are facing issues with their visa and might not be able to make it to Berlin for the finals.
The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 tournament was announced back in March as the biggest mobile gaming tournament. Spanning over almost the entire year, it was the largest PUBG Mobile prize pool ever. The regional finals saw three teams qualifying from India who were set to represent India at the global stage. But according to a report, that might not happen at all. All qualified team members are facing issues with the visa process hence denying them entry into Germany.
This means that SOUL, TeamIND and Indian Tigers will not be able to make it to the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split finals. Team SOUL has their first match on July 26, since they qualified as the winners and will directly be participating in the main event. This means that the members of SOUL still have some time to re-apply for a visa to play in Berlin.
However, TeamIND and Indian Tigers who qualified as second and third in the PUBG Mobile Club Open India finals, have their prelim matches on July 20, making it impossible for them to make it for them to reach Germany. Instead they will be forced to play prelims from India from the Nodwin office. This also means that they would have to deal with a higher ping as the matches will be played on the European servers. The team members, however, believe that if they can qualify for the next stage, then they could get their visas in time.
It is quite disappointing to see this sort of situation and the PUBG Mobile community in India is definitely going to be praying for positive results.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top Gun Maverick Trailer: Tom Cruise's Surprise Return to Franchise After 34 Years
- MH370 Disappearance: Mysterious 90 Kg Load Added to Cargo List After Takeoff
- OnePlus 7 Pro is Getting The OxygenOS 9.5.10 Update, And Now we Know Why 9.5.9 Went Missing
- Ab de Villiers Marks T20 Blast Debut with Scintillating Knock at Lord’s
- The Best Ways to Deal with a Seasonal Cold and Flu