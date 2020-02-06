PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 India Group Stage Dates Announced
A total of 32 teams will go head to head in the regional group stage out of which the top 24 teams will go to the next stage- the Regional Semi-Finals.
A total of 32 teams will go head to head in the regional group stage out of which the top 24 teams will go to the next stage- the Regional Semi-Finals.
PUBG Mobile Club Open tournament is making a comeback. After completing registrations and the first stage of qualifications, it is time for the regional group stage. PUBG Mobile has officially announced that the India group stage will be scheduled from 7-12 February. Matches will begin at 6PM IST on all days.
The group stage features top teams from the in-game qualifiers as well as PMCO 2019 Regional Finals. A total of 32 teams will go head to head in the regional group stage out of which the top 24 teams will go to the next stage- the Regional Semi-Finals. These top 24 teams will once again compete, out of which 16 teams with the highest points will head to the PMCO Regional Finals 2020.
Slated for March, the top 16 teams from the Regional Semi-Finals will once again have a series of matches against each other in the PMCO Spring Split Regional Finals 2020. Winners of the Regional Finals will get a chance to represent India at the PUBG Mobile World League, where various teams from all around the world will compete against each other for the World Championship. Regional Finalists from the last PMCO season including SouL and Entity Gaming will get direct entry to the World League.
PMCO 2019 Fall Split saw SouL and Entity Gaming from India reaching the final stage to take on teams from around the world. The three-day global finals saw Bigetron RA from Indonesia winning the tournament. Entity Gaming ended the tournament in 5th place after being pushed down from the third spot of day 2. Country favourites SouL did manage to win a chicken dinner out of the 16 games, only to end at 11th position on the table.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House During Her Absence
- When Kartik Aaryan Introduced His Girlfriend as 'Cousin'
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
- PETA Trolled for 'Encouraging' People to Not Use the Word 'Pet' for Their Furry Friends
- Amazon Echo Show 8 Launched in India, Pre-Book Now to Buy For Reduced Price of Rs 8,999