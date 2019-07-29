PUBG Mobile Club Open: Top Esports Win Spring Split, India’s Team Soul Emerges as Crowd Favorites

The past week was packed with PUBG mania as the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) witnessed the regional finalists battling it out for the top spot. The spring leg of the global tournament, which kicked off in March came to an end on Sunday with the prelims and final matches happening in Berlin, Germany. The finalists went through some 16 intense matches spread over the weekend with Top Esports emerging as champions with a total of 344 points.

At the end of Day 1, X-Quest were leading the table with a total of 112 points. PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018 champions RRQ Athena performed quite well but managed to get the 3rd spot with 88 points. India represents, Team Soul, grabbed the 14th position with 25 points.

Day 2 saw X-Quest yet again leading the charts with 212 points. Team Soul finally managed to grab their first win of the finals by grabbing a chicken dinner during the last match of the day. This helped the team secure the 7th spot with 144 points.

Tables were literally turned on the last day during match 15 when Top Esports took the lead and emerged as champions leaving behind big names such as RRQ Athena, Nova Esports, and Elite Esports. Sadly Team Soul didn’t do very well and ended the tournament at 12th spot with 181 points.

The troops from India gave their best shot, and even though they didn’t achieve a big spot in the tournament, Naman Mathur aka Soul Mortal received the PMCO Website Fan Favorite Player award. "It feels great! I was not aware of vote stuff, but later on the Tencent guys came to me and handed over the goodies saying that you have won the fan-favorite award on the website," said Mortal in an interview. Mortal has a huge fan following with over 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Here is the final table: