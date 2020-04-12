PUBG Mobile ‘Cold Front Survival’ Mode is Finally Coming on April 16

Remember there were rumours of a new ‘Extreme Cold’ mode coming to PUBG Mobile? Well, that is still in the pipeline. According to a social media post by PUBG Mobile, ‘Cold Front Survival’ is coming to the game on April 16, which is just a few days away.

Now there has been no specific information shared by the company, but the teasers clearly point out the previously leaked Extreme Cold mode that was seen on a beta version of Game For Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile).

From what we’ve seen previously, it is going to be more of a survival mode. The mode will be set in Vikendi and players will have to survive in extremely cold weather by searching for wood to start a fire as well as hunt for animals to take on the cold wave. A timer will be added in this mode to notify players of the incoming extreme cold wave, so they can find shelter and prepare for survival. Players would have to deal with damage if they are not around a fire when the cold wave hits.

Things are getting a bit...chilly here ❄️



Cold Front Survival is coming 4/16! #PUBGM #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/dbNdanzCDI — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 11, 2020

Additionally, one of the teasers also includes a drone that is expected to be added to the mode. If you have been following our PUBG Mobile coverage, you would know that the addition of drones to the game was also previously leaked. According to some leaked gameplay footage, the drones would only be used as a surveillance tool. They could be used to search for enemies or even weapons and equipment around the map.

Also Read:

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass Leaks: Toy Playground Theme, Rewards, Launch Date and More

What seems to be weird is PUBG Mobile’s decision to add the Cold Front Survival mode in the month of April. It would have made a lot of sense if the mode was added during the winter season. Also, instead of adding new modes, it would be great if Tencent would fix the numerous issues currently in the game.

