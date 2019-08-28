Exclusive: PUBG Mobile Could Soon Get 90fps, 120fps Refresh Rate Options

PUBG Mobile continues to be a rage among its fans as the addictive battle royale game is still one of the most popular games on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store. Developers Lightspeed & Quantum, Krafton and PUBG Corporation have been working hard to bring new features and additions as well as performance improvements through numerous updates.

Recently we saw the entire user interface getting a refresh with a cleaner and more modern layout. There are also new game modes like TDM (Team Death Match) and the new Infection Mode under the Zombies section. But in all honesty, there is still a lot of scope for improvement, especially when it comes to the actual gameplay. There are major rubber-banding and desynching issues, not to mention unstable connectivity problems, and random shutdowns.

While we still await crucial bug fixes, we have encountered a feature in one of the Chinese beta versions which could be one of the best additions, if and when it actually arrives on the game. A video posted by tipster Mr. Ghost Gaming shows that the game developers are finally working on introducing 90fps and 120fps gameplay. As of now the highest frame rate one can achieve is 60fps, although there is no specific setting that says ‘60fps.’ Not only will a higher refresh rate bring a super smooth experience to the game, it could also give users an added advantage. Of course, to actually experience this one would need a smartphone that can support the high-refresh rate. Currently the OnePlus 7 Pro, Asus ROG Phone, and the Nubia Red Magic 3 offer 90Hz displays while the Razer Phone 2, Asus ROG Phone II offer 120Hz displays.

Now it is noteworthy that the 90fps and 120fps modes were seen on the Chinese beta version of the game. So there is a possibility that we may or may not see the addition in the future. Having said that, we have high hopes that the high-refresh rates will be added soon enough. It is rumoured that the next iPhones might feature 120Hz refresh rate display which gives an indication that the high-refresh-rate modes on the PUBG Mobile could launch later in the year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.