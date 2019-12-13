PUBG Mobile Craze: 'How to Play PUBG' Ranks in Google's Most Searched Terms in India
PUBG will also launch a five-part series called 'Dosti ka Naya Maidaan' on Christmas this year.
Image for Representation
Google has recently announced its 'Year in Search' list for 2019, and it was no surprise that one of the top searches in India was 'How to Play PUBG'. Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG, is a very popular battle royale game available on personal computers (PCs), smartphones and gaming consoles. It has been downloaded over 400 million times across various platforms, and is often credited by making the battle royale genre so popular.
The multiplayer game, where players can interact mid-game, and have team deathmatches, has a daily active user base of about 50 million. Launched in March 2017, PUBG has over the time gained tremendous popularity, and a web series based on the game will go live this Christmas in India. The series, which will be in five parts, is titled ‘Dosti Ka Naya Maidan’, and interested viewers can catch the 32-second trailer of the series on YouTube, before it premieres.
Going by the game's popularity, PUBG has likely topped search lists on multiple occasions. Players of the game have been generally noted as being proactive in gaining more knowledge in terms of strategies and choosing the right weapons. The game has also spawned multiple online tournaments, often arranged in an international scale, and with hefty prize money. However, with the likes of Call of Duty: Mobile knocking on its doors, it will be interesting to see if it can retain similar popularity levels going forward in 2020.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anurag Kashyap on Citizenship Amendment Bill: We have Voted for it, We Should Keep Getting it
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Co-produce Film on 2019 Balakot Airstrike, Abhishek Kapoor to Direct
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game
- Airtel Users Can Make Voice Calls on Wi-Fi But You Need Airtel Xstream Broadband
- Peeling Back the Days: The Year of the Onion – An Autobiography