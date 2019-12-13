PUBG Mobile Craze: 'How to Play PUBG' Ranks in Google's Most Searched Terms in India

Google has recently announced its 'Year in Search' list for 2019, and it was no surprise that one of the top searches in India was 'How to Play PUBG'. Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG, is a very popular battle royale game available on personal computers (PCs), smartphones and gaming consoles. It has been downloaded over 400 million times across various platforms, and is often credited by making the battle royale genre so popular.

The multiplayer game, where players can interact mid-game, and have team deathmatches, has a daily active user base of about 50 million. Launched in March 2017, PUBG has over the time gained tremendous popularity, and a web series based on the game will go live this Christmas in India. The series, which will be in five parts, is titled ‘Dosti Ka Naya Maidan’, and interested viewers can catch the 32-second trailer of the series on YouTube, before it premieres.

Going by the game's popularity, PUBG has likely topped search lists on multiple occasions. Players of the game have been generally noted as being proactive in gaining more knowledge in terms of strategies and choosing the right weapons. The game has also spawned multiple online tournaments, often arranged in an international scale, and with hefty prize money. However, with the likes of Call of Duty: Mobile knocking on its doors, it will be interesting to see if it can retain similar popularity levels going forward in 2020.

