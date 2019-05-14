English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile: CRPF Bans Troops to Play PUBG as it Affects The Jawan's Operational Capabilities
A senior CRPF officer posted in the paramilitary force’s Delhi headquarters said the “addiction” had “affected the jawans’ operational capabilities”.
PUBG has emerged as one of the most popular games around the world. Now in a recent development, the Central Reserve Police Force has instructed commanding officers to enforce a ban on troops playing PUBG on their mobile phones. According to a report, a senior CRPF officer, posted in the paramilitary force’s Delhi headquarters, said the “addiction had affected the jawan's operational capabilities”.
“Many of them have stopped socialising with their fellow jawans,” the officer said. “It has also led to sleep deprivation because of reduced physical activity. It has been reportedly learned that CRPF troops, young personnel are addicted to PUBG. It’s getting these men addicted to it and getting them engaged to a great extent which is affecting their ops performance, aggressive and attitudinal issues,” said the May 6 order issued by the Bihar unit.
“All deputy inspectors-general (DIGs) to ensure and instruct all unit/company personnel under your command to get it deleted/deactivated such apps from their mobile phones. All company commanders will ensure that this app is deleted in all phones and random check of phones should be done,” the circular, sent to all CRPF formations and the force’s anti-insurgency CoBRA unit, added.
In a recent report, a class ninth student committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan on Thursday, after he was scolded by his parents for playing PUBG Mobile. Shreyas of Nizamabad was the son of a Nizamabad 19th division corporator.
The boy was reportedly addicted to the popular game and was reprimanded by his parents for spending a lot of time playing the game. Hurt over his parent's actions, Shreyas took the decision of hanging himself to the ceiling fan in his room.
