PUBG Mobile: Death Race “Rage Gear” and Colour Blind Modes Coming Soon

At the ongoing PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split global finals, Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing at Tencent Games announced some new features that will be coming soon to the game. As seen in leaks, a new game mode will be added as well as a new colour blind mode.

The new game mode will be called “Rage Gear” and will be an addition to EvoGrounds. This is the same death race mode that was leaked by YouTuber Mr.Ghost Gaming. The company showcased a small teaser video confirming that players will fight each other using weapon-mounted vehicles. From the leaked beta version gameplays that we have seen, the new mode will let you drive cars around a small racecourse plotted on Miramar. The objective is simple, destroy the enemy cars. You will be able to select the UAZ, Dacia or the Buggy, all of which have different heavy-duty weapons mounted including rockets and M134 miniguns. Players will also get guns to shoot from the car itself. A bunch of crates will also spread across the course loaded with weapons and car repair kits. The twist here is that players cannot get out of the car. The new Rage Gear mode will be rolling out on December 11.

A color-blind mode is also in the working and will be coming to the game in 2020. “We want to make the game as open and accessible as possible,” said Wang. He also spoke about the fact that PUBG Mobile has reached 600 million downloads worldwide ever since the game’s release. He also announced a new website that Tencent recently launched specifically for targeting hackers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.