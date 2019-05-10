Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
1-min read

PUBG Mobile Developer Tencent Launches Game For Peace in China, Becomes Top Download on Apple App Store

Tencent, in an order to retain the massive player database, has released a new game called Game For Peace for the country.

Md. Waquar Haider | News18.comwaquarhaider2

Updated:May 10, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Developer Launches Game For Peace in China, Top Downloaded Free Game Apple’s China App Store
PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it will stop offering in China its test version of global best-selling video game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” (PUBG), having waited in vain for over a year to gain regulatory approval to begin sales. Tencent, in an order to retain the massive player database, has released a new game called Game For Peace for the country. Notably, the developer claims that the new game has an element of patriotism. The anti-terrorism themed game is very similar to PUBG, barring a few exceptions.

Game for Peace is the most downloaded free game and top-grossing game in Apple’s China App Store, according to data from Sensor Tower data. Indeed, analysts at China Renaissance estimated that Game for Peace could generate up to $1.48 billion in annual revenue for Tencent. Game for Peace is available only to users above the age of 16, a decision that came amid society’s growing concerns over video games’ impact on children’s mental and physical health. Tencent has recently pledged to do more ‘good’ with its technology, and the new game release appears to be a practice of that.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile is going to get an update next week as the current season comes to an end. Season 7 is upon and like always, a bunch of information has already leaked. Now we are assuming that like last time, the new season should start rolling out around May 16.

Thanks to a bunch of YouTubers, including Mr. Ghost Gaming, we now know what all is going to arrive with Season 7. As usual, you get 100 PR points as reward and you get to choose between two outfits when you reach Royale Pass level 100- Urban Scavenger or Assault Squad. These outfits also give a hint that the theme this year could be around warfare tactics.

