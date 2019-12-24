Take the pledge to vote

Tech

News18 » Tech
1-min read

PUBG Mobile ‘Dosti Ka Naya Maidan’ Online Web Series Goes Live: Here's How to Watch

The web-series is one of the first to be based on the Indian gaming community and the popular online battle royal game.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:December 24, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
PUBG Mobile had officially announced an online web series based on the popular game a while back. ‘Dosti Ka Naya Maidan’ is now officially out and the first episode of the series is available on PUBG Mobile India’s YouTube channel.

According to PUBG Mobile, “The web series portrays the stories of PUBG Mobile players from different walks of life. Each episode will unfold a new and fresh story; tales of determination and grit overcoming personal challenges, tales of friendship fostered by the game, and much more, bound to resonate with many PUBG Mobile fans out there.” The series will also feature some popular PUBG Mobile players from India and how their gaming journey has progressed over the years.

An early teaser for the series was released a few days back which features Badri Chavan, Ranjan Raj, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Alam Khan, and Arnav Bhasin. The cast also includes PUBG Mobile streamers Rawknee and Kronten.

The trailer reveals that the series is going to be based on a bunch of friends living the hostel life. Of course, PUBG Mobile will be the center of attraction and how it influences everyone’s lives. Notably, it is also the first-ever web series based on the Indian gaming industry where a brand has curated original content for the community and fans. Check out the first episode from the series here:

