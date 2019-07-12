Take the pledge to vote

PUBG Mobile: Download This App to Get Godzilla's Carapace and More In-game Rewards

In a move to promote its own app, Tencent is asking players to install 'WeGame for PUBG Mobile.' By doing so you can get the above-mentioned items for free.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:July 12, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
One of the most attractive features of PUBG Mobile is the variety of costumes and clothing items that are offered for your player. While the most attractive ones do come at an actual cost by investing in UC, there are a few in-game rewards that can get you some free of cost.

Now the ongoing Godzilla theme is expected to finish soon, but the company has released a special offer where you can get PUBG Crate Coupons, Outfit Box III, Godzilla's Carapace free of cost. In a move to promote its own app, Tencent is asking players to install 'WeGame for PUBG Mobile.' By doing so you can get the above-mentioned items for free.

WeGame for PUBG Mobile is a mobile community app made by Tencent which lets you interact with other PUBG Mobile gamers. You can have discussions, share tips and tricks, post screenshots and more.

PUBG Mobile India recently tweeted out and promised free in-game items for the ones who link their accounts to the app. The WeGame app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store over here. The free rewards can take a while to process just be a little patient with this.

PUBG Mobile season 8 is just around the corner and thanks to some early leaks we know that this time the theme is going to revolve around the Ocean. We can expect new clothing based on the theme and various skins for gun, vehicle, parachutes and more.

