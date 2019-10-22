Take the pledge to vote

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Arriving in December, Glass Windows and New Items Leaked

Erangel 2.0, which was showcased a few months back might finally make its way to the game.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:October 22, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Arriving in December, Glass Windows and New Items Leaked
Erangel 2.0, which was showcased a few months back might finally make its way to the game.

Back at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring finals, we were teased with a glimpse of Erangel 2.0, a new revamped version of the existing map. TS Jang, executive producer at PUBG Corp. had showcased a quick video and had said that the new version of the map will be launched soon.

We’ve now got some info that it might just happen in December. According to a video by Mr. Ghost Gaming, the new map update rollout could just be around the corner as the video includes a promo from PUBG Mobile showcasing Erangel 2.0. The YouTuber has also suggested that update 0.16.0 which is expected to launch in December. Update 0.15.5 is next in line which is expected to include a new Team Deathmatch map, MPK5 submachine gun along with Season 10.

The promo video showcases players dropping on the new revamped map which seems way more improved than before. There are mountain peaks and pine trees that look a bit more realistic and some tall, dense grass where we can see players running to look for enemies. The video then cuts to a fast-paced fight scene where a player is seen shooting from what seems like a brand version of the buggy, only bulkier and heavier. This is followed by another scene where a squad is trying to loot a supply crate while fighting against another squad, followed by a vehicle to vehicle warfare.

The map definitely looks more vivid thanks to the tall green grass and the entire improvement in overall textures and details. Of course, the video is a part of a promo video, and not from the actual gameplay, so there could be some differences.

Another promo video gives us a hint that windows will now soon include glass, something which we have seen on the PC version of PUBG. The video also gives an early look at some of the upcoming in-game costumes, various skins including Halloween themed items.

