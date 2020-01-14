PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Coming Soon, New Class Abilities Revealed in Teaser Video

We first heard about Erangel 2.0, a revamped version of the original map, last year. TS Jang, executive producer at PUBG Corp. had showcased a quick video during the PMCO 2019 Spring global finals in Berlin. While details around the new map are still scarce, it seems that we are getting closer to a launch date. A new teaser video has made its way to YouTube giving an early look at what we can expect from the map.

The teaser video which apparently is based on the Erangel 2.0 map, confirms that PUBG Mobile is bringing new game dynamics. While I am assuming that it will be a different mode altogether, say under EvoGrounds, it is definitely unique for the game. Thanks to a video by popular PUBG Mobile gamer and YouTube Wynnsanity, we have an early look at the map itself. All the locations are still there, but the map is divided thanks to a new river running through the center of the map. This means a lot of bridges which in turn means lots of bridge camping fun. Also, Erangel 2.0 doesn’t look like an island anymore as the landmass continues throughout the map. This is a bit puzzling and we might probably have to wait till the map releases.

Coming to the teaser video, now it isn’t exactly for Erangel 2.0, but shows an intense brawl on the new map. The biggest thing to note here is that we might see factions or special classes added to the game. Joining a certain class would give you special abilities. For instance, joining the Ninja class will allow players to pick up and use grapple equipment that lets you quickly reach balconies and building tops in a jiffy.

The video starts with sort of a before and after view of Erangel and also has some coloured flags all around which are speculated to represent the special classes or factions. The video then moves to some players running towards some special crates. Also, each player has a special glowing logo on their shoulder, probably representing each class. There is also a scene where a player throws a level 3 helmet to his teammate. This also indicates that like PUBG PC, we could see the ability to throw items in the future.

The video shifts into a gunfight where one player injects himself with some sort of a boosting agent and starts running faster. Another teammate then throws a shield that opens up to provide cover to the first player, but soon enough he is knocked out by a grenade. A third teammate then shoots a healing dart to revive the player before he is attacked by an opponent who uses the same grapple to attack. The video ends with both the players in mid-air ready to fight.

It seems quite interesting to see that PUBG Mobile is adding so many things to the game considering the game needs a lot of bug fixes. There is no confirmation as to when these new additions will make their way to the game, but till then, check out the video below.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.