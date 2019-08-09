Take the pledge to vote

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 is Coming Soon, First Look at the new Update

PUBG Mobile will soon be getting a revamped version of its oldest map, Erangel.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:August 9, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 is Coming Soon, First Look at the new Update
PUBG Mobile will soon be getting a revamped version of its oldest map, Erangel.
During the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 finals, the company had confirmed that it is working on bringing Erangel 2.0 to the battle royale game. Just like the PC version, the game’s first map is going to be revamped. While the company hasn’t confirmed as to how long will it take for the new map update to arrive, but a lot of rumours suggest that it could arrive with update 0.14.5.

TS Jang, executive producer at PUBG Corp. had showcased a quick video during the PMCO finals in Berlin. And in case you missed it, you can watch it here:

Now PUBG Mobile recently tweeted the video suggesting that we could see Erangel 2.0 hitting the game really soon. From the video we can see that update is mostly going to bring visual changes to the map. We can expect an overall improvement in textures and detailing of the environment.

The video basically gives a quick comparison of the old and new versions of the map, and clearly, the new version seems much more realistic, almost as good as the PC or console version of the game. The video shows Yasnaya Polyana, Mylta Power and Prison and you can also see how the open world is going to look like. Buildings offer more detailing, and there is a lot more happening at all the locations, along with improvements in shadows, and colours.

PUBG Mobile has also confirmed a partnership with popular TV series, The Walking Dead, and it is also confirmed that new zombie mode is on the cards, although information is still very bleak.

Stay tuned for more news as will be bringing all the latest updates and happenings around the world of PUBG.

