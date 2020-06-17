PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Releases in China: Watch Launch Trailer Here

We are halfway across 2020 and it is about time PUBG Mobile fans get the new Erangel 2.0 map. First announced in 2019, the update for the map is long due but it seems that it might finally happen in the next big update. According to a video posted by Mr Ghost Gaming, Erangel 2.0 has started rolling out in China where the game is known as Game For Peace.

We’ve seen a slew of Erangel 2.0 videos in the past but this one looks like the real deal. The YouTuber has posted the launch trailer as well as an overview video of the new map that were released for the Chinese audience. Expect the overall map to look similar when it comes to locations and layout as the current Erangel map. The visible changes include an overhaul in graphics detailing including refreshed houses and buildings, grass, trees and so on.

Check out the launch trailer here:

In a previous leak, we had learned that a new ultra HD resolution setting is also going to arrive alongside the new Erangel 2.0 map update. This might be a welcome change, however to fully experience these features, one would need a high-end smartphone, preferably with top of the line specifications to push out the immense amount of graphics. This could also mean a bigger toll on your smartphone battery let alone the heating.