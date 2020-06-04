PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0, Ultra HD Resolution Coming Soon: Watch Video

Fans of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile have been waiting for a revamp of the game’s most popular map, Erangel, for a while now. Erangel 2.0 was teased last year during the PMCO 2019 tournament. It has been quite some time and although the game developers have continued to push regular updates with new features, it seems that we will finally get to see the updated map soon.

According to a video released by YouTuber Rey Lagarto, an upcoming update should bring the new map. Lagarto has posted a gameplay video of the Chinese version of the game, giving us an early look at the updated map. Now overall the map looks the same when it comes to locations and layout as the current Erangel map. The only visible change is the graphics detailing including refreshed houses and buildings, grass, tress and so on. Sadly the update doesn't look as impressive as it did in the promotional video shared by PUBG Mobile last year. Another thing that the YouTuber points out is that there is a new ultra HD resolution setting enabled in the settings along with a higher graphics setting.

This might be a welcome change, however to fully experience these features, one would need a high-end smartphone, preferably with top of the line specifications to push out the immense amount of graphics detailing. This could also mean a bigger toll on your smartphone battery let alone the heating.

PUBG Mobile has been releasing a slew of new features to keep its community engaged. Recently it announced a new Mysterious Jungle mode based on the Sanhok map. That might be a clever way to sustain its audience, however the game is still bugged with issues and it would be great if it continues to address them like it did with the 0.18.0 update.

For more on the upcoming Erangel 2.0 map update, checkout Rey Lagarto’s video. Do note that this is a gameplay video from the Chinese version of the game and there is a high chance that the final rollout of Erangel 2.0 for the global version will be different from what you see in the video.