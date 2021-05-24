PUBG Mobile's Erangel Map Will Be Called 'Erangle' In Battlegrounds Mobile India

PUBG Mobile is coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game is expected to launch next month, and the company Krafton is teasing the game regularly now, with the latest teaser hinting at the name of a map, which may sound familiar to PUBG Mobile players. In a new teaser, Krafton has left a clue on the name of a map - Erangle, slightly changed from Erangel, which was the most popular map on PUBG Mobile. The Erangle name also comes as a rebranding from the South Korean developer of the popular Battle Royale game. Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on May 18 for Android users.

The new teaser that hints at the new map name was posted on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Facebook page. The image shows two cups of tea and postcards of what seem to be in-game maps. The only readable postcard has “Erangle" written on it, similar to the Erangel map on PUBG Mobile. Now, it is important to note that this does not necessarily mean that Erangle is same as Erangel, but it is likely since the Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play Store listing shows in-game locations that look similar to the locations we have seen in PUBG Mobile previously. The images on the Play Store listing suggest that two maps - Erangel and Miramar will be available in Battlegrounds Mobile India as well.

Now, Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch as essentially the same game as the PUBG Mobile, with slight tweaks specifically for India. The change in the spelling of the map’s name seems a very subtle change. Now, this re-naming and re-branding is something that has already invited some trouble for Krafton in the country, even before the game is launched. An MLA from Arunachal Pradesh has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on the upcoming game. In his letter to the PM, MLA Ninong Ering said that the latest version of the action title by South Korean based Krafton is a “mere illusion" and the “same game with minor modification" to Indian citizens’ data.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here