PUBG Mobile: Everything you Need to Know About the new Team Deathmatch Mode
The new team deathmatch mode is expected to arrive with the new 0.13.0 update rolls out.
Tencent Games will be releasing a new update for PUBG Mobile soon. While it was reported that the 0.13.0 update would arrive on May 31, it seems that we might have to wait for sometime. The 0.13.0 update has already gone live in beta, so we do know what all can be expected when the update starts rolling out for all users.
One of the biggest additions is going to be a new team deathmatch mode. Part of the EvoGround section, the new mode has already arrived in beta and brings a brand new perspective to the game. Like most deathmatch games like Unreal Tournament or Doom, this one also offers similar gameplay. You can pick up weapons and attachments as soon as you spawn and once you are killed, you are automatically respawned on the map. The team that gets the most number kills, wins the match. Compared to other modes, the deathmatch is fast paced making it more exciting.
The deathmatch mode on PUBG Mobile will be FPS (First Person Shooter) based. Two teams of four players each battle it out and the first one to score 40 points wins. Each kill equals to one point so essentially you need to have 40 kills. You don’t die permanently which means you get unlimited respawns until the match ends. The newly spawned players also get a few seconds of invincibility to avoid spawn campers. As of now, there is only one map, which is called TDM: Warehouse which includes a large shed in the middle with multiple crates, walls and other hiding spots.
You get special mentions during the game when you get headshots, killing streaks and more, although there is no actual reward for winning these achievements. Also, the player health regenerates after some time. Just hide and wait for a while and you should have enough health for another quick brawl. You can alternatively manually heal yourself as well which comes at the cost of being vulnerable to attacks.
At the end of each match, players can check their stats including kills, kill/death ratio and assists. The best performing player also gets the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award along with a dedicated XP to level up. While the deathmatch mode is definitely something that PUBG Mobile players, especially clans, are looking forward to, we are hoping that there is a custom match option apart from auto team matching.
