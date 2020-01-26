PUBG Mobile: Exclusive Maserati Ghibli Skin For Dacia Spotted

We’ve seen PUBG Mobile collaborating with brands in the past like Bape, the new Godzilla movie franchise, The Walking Dead and many more. Well, we could soon see yet another collaboration with car maker Maserati.

YouTuber Rey Lagarto has posted a video showing the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile (Game of Peace) with a new Maserati skin for the Dacia. The skin is actually the Maserati Ghibli, and it does look quite fancy. The video includes an official promotional clip highlighting the collaboration between the car company and the mobile game. The video continues to a gameplay clip showing the new skin in action in the menu as well as the game.

There are a total of three finishes- Blue, Pink and Golden. According to the video description, the skin is supposed to be exclusive, expensive to get and it applies on the Dacia. To get your hands on the skin one has to play a roulette mini game and the approximate cost of the skin is $150 to $200 dollars, with the golden version being the hardest to get.

There is no confirmation whether the Dacia skin will make its way to the global version of the game, but it does look really classy. If it does, I am pretty sure gamers are going to try to get their hands on the new skin even if it costs a few bucks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.