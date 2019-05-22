PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India

Pubg (Player Unknown Battle Ground) Mobile Is An Battle Royal Game For Android Devices. PUBG Corp has recently announced its full-year financials for 2018, bringing in $920 million (1.05 trillion won) in revenue for the year and $311 million (355.3 billion won) in profit. PUBG is originally a PC game but was extended to mobile phones in March 2018 and from that day till this date the game fever hasn’t cooled down. If anything, it is becoming more and more popular. PUBG Mobile has crossed 200 million downloads and has achieved over 30 million daily active users. These numbers consist of download and plays on both iOS and Android platforms globally. The company also stated that it has been able to do so in less than eight months since the launch of the online battle royale game on mobile platforms. Here are the 5 reasons why I think PUBG is the hottest battle royale game right now.The Battle Royale games concept was not common among the Indian gamers and the makers of PUBG used this fact to their advantage by releasing it early to avoid competition.Mobility is the biggest reason behind PUBG mobile's success. Made available to every mobile user who can play the game from anywhere. This game changed the landscape of mobile gaming entirely.Before the arrival of PUBG Mobile in India many craved to play shooting games on a smartphone. The gameplay experience of PUBG Mobile is almost the same as in PC. This pleasing gameplay experience played a key role in the success of PUBG Mobile.Like in real life, gun-specific recoil forces the shooter to adjust their aim after each shot, and reloading speed varies widely between weapons, and isn’t instant with the press of a button.There are 100 players along with you. You will get on the plane and you have to be dropped on an island. It makes you feel thrilled, where you fight to remain alive.