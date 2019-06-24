PUBG Mobile: Five Tips to Dominate and Take Control of Military Base

PUBG Mobile remains one of the leading mobile games, especially in India, with the fanbase growing stronger than ever. Despite the popularity of games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, PUBG has managed to hold its position as the top battle royale game. So much so, it achieved a strong feat by hitting the staggering 400 million downloads mark across both iOS and Android platforms back in May 2019.

Since Erangel is the oldest and the most popular maps on the game, we have some tips for you guys on how to drop ‘hellfire’ on Military Base. Apart from points of interest like Pochinki, Georgopol and Yasnaya Polyana, Military Base is another hotspot for the ones seeking a tasty chicken dinner. Here are some tips that you can consider if you love dropping to the island in the south...

Using Buildings for your Advantage

There are a bunch of ways to enter a building, but it is important to develop a strategy to do it right, without getting shot or knocked out. First of all, you can try to land directly on top of a building, given that you can quickly make it to cover at a safe spot. When you approach the building from the outside, use the bushes surrounding the building. These bushes will offer enough cover to regroup and get some intel on the enemy at bay. Be skeptical while entering a door, but what could be handier is being quick. Stay in constant motion and check for enemies while entering. You can also enter the building through the windows. Climb on top of the roof and the jump off one of the ledges from where you can surely land on a window ledge. It gives you an advantage as the enemy would be expecting you to enter through the doors.

Take Necessary Cover

Finding cover and laying low is an intrinsic strategy for the game. Like we said earlier, bushes around the main buildings can provide enough cover momentarily to get past enemies unnoticed. Proceed with caution in every direction, as you never know who might have spotted you. Inside, you can find many machines that can be used to hide. However, the best hiding spot when you are aware of an assault your way is the one behind the main door. Make sure you are unequipped when you hide here though, as the rifle could be visible through the door, if not careful. Enemies do not turn right because of the wall and hence ignore looking behind the door.

Stealth Attack

Making use of the glitches in design is the best thing that could help a player in achieving surprising kills. When you go close to a wall and lean towards it, you can get an inside view of the room at the C building. The best part is, you can go ahead and shoot to kill. Another great tactic to locate your enemies if they are on the floor above is to climb the doors. Open the door and climb on it. This way you can easily spot the hiding location of the enemy. Hence, when you head up, you know exactly where to shoot. While entering, if you are aware of an enemy behind a door, you can always throw a Molotov or a grenade to knock out the enemy before entering.

Teamwork is Always Better Than Going Solo

It's okay if you do not have a team, but the interactivity this game provides is probably the best tool to use when you are learning. Being part of a team while sweeping the military base already gives you an advantage of numbers. But it is not limited to just that. When you are jumping off a high story to the ground, you can always make your teammate prone below on the ground and land on him/her, this will result in a comfortable landing without losing your health. Sticking close to your team also gives you an advantage when it comes to being revived when knocked out.

Watch Where you Drop

It is observed that 70 percent of deaths in Military base are through windows and hideouts. Landing on top of buildings is very important as it gives you access to weapons quicker than the others. Once you get access to any weapon head to the window of a house and look out for players that are running in the open. Unlike other landing spots, Military Base has a lot of open space which makes it easy for enemies to spot you while you are running. The C shaped building is an ideal recommendation as they are closely connected and has decent loot.

However, if you drop in open areas and are running to save your life remember to keep hitting the jump button which will make it difficult for enemies to hit the target. Boxes and containers placed in the open areas can also help you buy time to think about your next move. Spotting the enemies would make it much easier to survive, keep an eye on the windows of buildings as opponents use the walls as shelter while firing from the windows.