PUBG Mobile: Four Countries Banned The Popular Game, But Two Have Already Reversed The Ban
Multiple cities in India had earlier banned PUBG and police in some cities had also arrested as many as 20 people for playing the game despite the ban.
PUBG has emerged as one of the most popular games around the world and perhaps that's the reason why it is giving sleepless nights to parents, schools, universities, and the young gamers who are addicted to the game. However, the popular battle royale game was slapped with a ban in several countries. Multiple cities in India had earlier banned PUBG and police in some cities had also arrested as many as 20 people for playing the game despite the ban. The National Child Rights Commission had also recommended barring the game for its violent nature. Here are the four countries that got behind the PUBG Mobile Ban.
India:
Back in December the Chief Warden of Men’s Hostel of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, had sent out a circular warning the students against playing late night online games, with a special mention to PUBG. The circular stated that the game disturbs fellow roommates and it is "spoiling the entire atmosphere of the hostel". It even suggested that students must concentrate on physical games or sports and "give more importance to their career growth".
Shortly after that, PUBG Mobile was banned in several cities in India. Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara placed a ban on the highly popular and addictive game. These were followed by the districts of Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath. The Aravalli district administration had also placed a ban on the game for around a month.
Nepal:
The Nepal government had recently imposed a nationwide ban on PUBG Mobile in April. The Supreme Court of Nepal had issued an interim order to the government to not ban the popular online game. Nepal Telecommunications Authority on April 11 had directed all internet service providers of the country to block internet traffic originating from PUBG servers. The apex court also issued a show cause notice to the government. The court observed that PUBG was basically a game used by the general public for entertainment. Since press freedom and freedom of expression are guaranteed by the constitution, it is necessary to prove that such bans are just, fair and reasonable, and the actions of the authorities concerned are wise and logical, the bench stated in its order. The SC observed that the ban imposed by Kathmandu District Court on April 10 was not reasonable.
China:
If information circulating the internet is to be believed, 20 games have been assessed by China’s Online Gaming Ethics Review Committee. Nine of these 20 games have been banned including the most popular battle royale games – Fortnite and PUBG. The cause given for banning PUBG is “blood and gore” whereas for Fortnite, the reason given is “Blood and gore, vulgar content”. The other 11 games on the list need some corrective actions. Blizzards Overwatch, for example, needs a corrective action and the cause given is that the game visuals promote "incorrect values and inharmonious chatroom”.
Iraq:
Iraq parliament has now banned several popular online games, including Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). The government says these games are harmful to society and a potential national security threat.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), made by South Korean firm Bluehole Inc, is a survival-themed battle game that drops dozens of online players on an island where they try and eliminate each other. North Carolina-based Epic Games' Fortnite, with a similar premise, is seen as an industry game-changer by analysts as it signed up tens of millions of users for its last-player-standing "Battle Royale" format.
