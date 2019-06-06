PUBG Mobile, Game for Peace Earned Tencent Over $4.8 Million Daily in May 2019

PUBG Mobile and Game For Peace, the new version of the online battle royale game that was launched in China, crossed $4.8 million a day in May. This is pivotal information for global internet powerhouse Tencent Global, who now owns the world's highest grossing mobile app and the highest grossing mobile game, according to a new report from intelligence firm, Sensor Tower.

The two versions, which were created after the Chinese government refused to clear PUBG Mobile from being allowed licence for in-app purchases, combined to generate an estimated $146 million in player spends, during the month of May. The total amount is 126 per cent higher quarter on quarter, in comparison to the $65 million that PUBG Mobile grossed in April 2019. However, the last month's estimate excluded Android revenue from China.

Of the total revenue in May earned by Tencent from PUBG Mobile and Game For Peace, nearly $101 million came from Apple's store, and $45.3 million from Google's platform. Added together, the revenue from both versions of PUBG Mobile took in about 17 per cent more than the nearly $125 million made by second-place Honor of Kings, also from Tencent. The information at hand was shared by Randy Nelson, Head of Mobile Insights, Sensor Tower.

"App Store and Google Play users worldwide spent an average of $4.8 million per day last month between both PUBG Mobile versions," Nelson wrote. "The chief rival to both of Tencent's titles, Fortnite from Epic Games, had its best month so far in 2019 on iOS, but its total player spending of $43.3 million was only about 43 percent of Game for Peace and PUBG Mobile's combined take for May," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)