PUBG Mobile Generated The Highest Revenue in Mobile Games Globally This Year Despite a Ban In India

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September this year under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, stripping the game off of one of its largest markets. Despite the ban in India, PUBG Mobile raked in the highest revenue globally across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2020 globally, according to a recent report from Sensor Tower. PUBG Mobile was one of the five mobile games that generated more than $1 billion (roughly Rs 7,351 crores) in revenues this year.

According to Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence data, PUBG Mobile, combined with its Chinese version 'Game For Peace' generated closed to $2.6 billion (roughly Rs 19,113 crores) in revenues since the start of this year, a 64.3 percent increase from the game's revenues in 2019. After PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings came second with a total of $2.5 billion (roughly Rs 18,378 crores) in revenues this year. The Sensor Tower report attributed the success of mobile games this year to the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent most of the world into a lockdown, further forcing people to spend time indoors. In 2020, mobile games generated about $75 billion, up 19.5 percent from 2019.

The Sensor Tower report also says that PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings had generated over $1 billion in 2019 as well. Further, Pokemon GO from Nantic generated the third highest revenues this year at $1.2 billion (roughly Rs 8,820 crores). After Pokemon GO, Coin Master from Moon Active and Roblox from Roblox Corporation ranked fourth and fifth respectively in terms of revenue generated this year.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September, along with 117 other Chinese apps. After the ban on PUBG Mobile, the game's makers removed Tencent Games, a Chinese company as the publishers and have been working on bringing a new version of the game specifically tailored for India called PUBG Mobile India. While it is not known when PUBG Mobile India will be launched, a launch is expected soon after the company gets its approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).