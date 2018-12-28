English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Gets New Exclusive BAPE Outfit Pack: Everything You Need to Know
The new BAPE outfit pack is priced at 3,600 Unknown Cash or UC and consists of the BAPE City Camo Hoodie, BAPE City Camo Pants, and BAPE StaMid shoes.
Popular online game PUBG (PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds) and Japanese clothing brand A Bathing Ape or BAPE have announced a new collaboration to provide exclusive BAPE outfit package to PUBG Mobile characters. As for the previous collaboration between PUBG Mobile and BAPE, we saw a BAPE branded Pan, Hoodie and other stuff being added to the game back in October. The new BAPE outfit pack is priced at 3,600 Unknown Cash or UC and consists of the BAPE City Camo Hoodie, BAPE City Camo Pants, and BAPE StaMid shoes. As for the rate of the UC in terms of Rupees, Rs 249 buys 190UC, and it goes up to Rs 7,900 for 8100 UC. Users can post screenshots of their character in BAPE outfits with the hashtag #pubgmobileoutfit for a chance to win the full BAPE in-game outfit.
Additionally, PUBG with the release of Vikendi snow map has imposed an Anti-Cheat and Reporting feature. Players on PUBG have been experiencing confrontations with cheaters even before the game was officially launched in its Early Access period. The latest incident of the software's usage has resulted in banning 30,000 players on PUBG, including some of the well-known players of the game on the global platform. For those who in the unknown, the Radar Hack cheat helps the players get an unprecedented advantage over other players. The new wave of ban follows the release of the new Vikendi map using its anti-cheat algorithm called BattlEye.
To those of you who already noticed it in game, take a screenshot with your character and share it with the community using #pubgmobilexbape hashtag. We will pick a few random lucky winners to get BAPE Crates! Contest runs until October 15, 00:00 UTC. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/9jUsHN9Vcn— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 10, 2018
