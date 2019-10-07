PUBG Mobile: Hackers and Cheaters Could Potentially Face a 10 Year Ban

If you have played PUBG Mobile long enough, you would know that the amount of hackers and cheaters have increased substantially. In fact, I have personally encountered certain hackers and reported them myself. Don’t believe me? Well, a simple YouTube search will give you the ground reality. Certain players using hacks and cheats say that they were tired of getting defeated by other hackers and started cheating themselves.

Now it's not like the game developers are oblivious to the situation. According to a press note by PUBG Mobile, it has always taken a serious note on criticism pertaining to gamers using unfair means to win the game. The game developers have now announced a 10-year ban on those players found in violation of the PUBG Mobile gaming standards to ensure a fun and fair gaming experience for all players. In the month of September, it issued the above-mentioned ban to over 3,500 players.

“Use of unauthorised third-party apps or hacks that provide unfair advantage to a player will be condemned with the ban,” said the press note. In case you encounter a hacker or feel that you are being cheated, there is an option to report other gamers using the in-game reporting system that notifies the responsible team, who will ensure that stringent action is taken.

There is a new in-game Ban Notice section that can be accessed from the bottom right scrolling menu. The section gives additional information around the aggressive punishment and also includes a long list of players that have been banned from the game for a period of 10 years.

By the way, the list continues to a total of 25 pages!

