PUBG Mobile Has a New K/D System: Here’s How it Works

Last week PUBG Mobile dropped a pretty massive update and then eventually rolled out Season 13. Now apart from the big and expected changes, the new version also brings an important update that you might have missed.

The K/D or kill to death ratio has also witnessed an update. With the arrival of Season 13, the game developers have introduced a new way to calculate the K/D ratio. The reason for this change is to bring a proper balance to the game and take away certain advantages from players.

Previously players could push their K/D by simply surviving and camping as the K/D was calculated by taking the ratio of total number of kills and total number of deaths. Basically the formula was:

K/D Ratio = (Total Kills) / (Total Deaths)

This way, one could increase their K/D ratio even if they didn’t get a lot of kills, by just surviving throughout the match. And to be honest, survival has been a part of battle royale games.

With the new Season 13 however, things have changed as a new K/D system has been implemented. The K/D ratio calculation is now done on the basis of the total number of kills in every match. For instance, your K/D ratio is 6 and you win a match with 4 kills. In this case, your K/D ratio will decrease, as you got less kills compared to the existing K/D. To maintain a ratio of 6, you need to have 6 kills or above. So now, the formula now looks like this:

K/D Ratio = (Total Kills) / (Total Matches Played)

