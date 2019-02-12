English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile has Something Special This Valentine's Day: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Get new Valentine's day themed clothes and gun skins for a limited period on PUBG Mobile.
Get new Valentine's day themed clothes and gun skins for a limited period on PUBG Mobile.
Loading...
With Valentine’s day approaching fast, PUBG has got a gift for everyone. For a limited period, the battle royale game has introduced new costume items complementing the day of love. These include various items in red, pink and white colour schemes.
First of all, there are new costumes including the Killer Angel Set which is red leather outfit with a white top and wings, the Smiley Heart Suit which is a giant heart that you wear on the top, the Deadly Sweetheart Headband with heart shaped antennas. There are also two new pink-coloured gun skins- Frilly SKS and Deadly Sweetheart QBU.
PUBG Mobile has also made the announcement around the new Valentine’s day items on its Twitter account. The video titled ‘There is no room for love on the battlegrounds’ shows a couple wearing the newly themed apparel along with the special gun skins. They approach an airdrop and attacked by a sniper. They kill the attacker, quickly drop a smoke grenade and wipe out more players heading for the drop.
Also for the ones who have been waiting to kill some zombies, the new 0.11.0 update is not far away as the beta version is already out featuring the new ‘Resident Evil 2 Sunset mode.’ It will be initially available in the Erangel Map only, where players will battle waves of zombies and Resident Evil 2 bosses which get difficult after every wave.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
First of all, there are new costumes including the Killer Angel Set which is red leather outfit with a white top and wings, the Smiley Heart Suit which is a giant heart that you wear on the top, the Deadly Sweetheart Headband with heart shaped antennas. There are also two new pink-coloured gun skins- Frilly SKS and Deadly Sweetheart QBU.
PUBG Mobile has also made the announcement around the new Valentine’s day items on its Twitter account. The video titled ‘There is no room for love on the battlegrounds’ shows a couple wearing the newly themed apparel along with the special gun skins. They approach an airdrop and attacked by a sniper. They kill the attacker, quickly drop a smoke grenade and wipe out more players heading for the drop.
Also for the ones who have been waiting to kill some zombies, the new 0.11.0 update is not far away as the beta version is already out featuring the new ‘Resident Evil 2 Sunset mode.’ It will be initially available in the Erangel Map only, where players will battle waves of zombies and Resident Evil 2 bosses which get difficult after every wave.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
- Gully Ki Awaaz: The Hip-Hop Revolution on the Streets of Mumbai
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results