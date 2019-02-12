PUBG Mobile has Something Special This Valentine's Day: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

With Valentine’s day approaching fast, PUBG has got a gift for everyone. For a limited period, the battle royale game has introduced new costume items complementing the day of love. These include various items in red, pink and white colour schemes.

First of all, there are new costumes including the Killer Angel Set which is red leather outfit with a white top and wings, the Smiley Heart Suit which is a giant heart that you wear on the top, the Deadly Sweetheart Headband with heart shaped antennas. There are also two new pink-coloured gun skins- Frilly SKS and Deadly Sweetheart QBU.PUBG Mobile has also made the announcement around the new Valentine's day items on its Twitter account. The video titled 'There is no room for love on the battlegrounds' shows a couple wearing the newly themed apparel along with the special gun skins. They approach an airdrop and attacked by a sniper. They kill the attacker, quickly drop a smoke grenade and wipe out more players heading for the drop.Also for the ones who have been waiting to kill some zombies, the new 0.11.0 update is not far away as the beta version is already out featuring the new 'Resident Evil 2 Sunset mode.' It will be initially available in the Erangel Map only, where players will battle waves of zombies and Resident Evil 2 bosses which get difficult after every wave.