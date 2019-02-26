PUBG Mobile: Here Are Our Top 5 Guns From The Battle Royale Game

There's a wide variety of weapons available in PUBG, from weak pistols to strong sniper rifles and everything in between. While some aggressive players might like shotguns or SMGs, campers might prefer the AWM or a Kar98 with a scope. There are also many assault rifles that deal heavy damage, like the AKM, SCAR-L, and the M416. Other good PUBG guns that are underrated include the SKS, Vector, the sawed-off shotgun, and the Mini 14. Some rifles might lack some punch, but they more than makeup for it in other, less obvious areas like bullet speed, which will mean less bullet drop and travel time. Likewise, some guns might not seem all that good at first, but become the best in their class with the right attachments.The SCAR-L is the light variant of the FN SCAR (Special Operations Forces Combat Assault Rifle), a gas-operated short-stroke gas piston automated rifle chambered to a variety of cartridges. It was originally developed by FN Herstal for the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) as an entry to the SCAR Competition, a competition to find the new service rifle for SOCOM. As of 2015, the SCAR family of rifles is in service in over 20 countries.[1] In BATTLEGROUNDS, it proves to be a well-rounded rifle with a quieter muzzle report and good stability.Its damage is not particularly high, it has a fair amount of kick, and a very slow rate of fire. However, the Mini 14 has exceptional bullet velocity, better even than that of the AWM. That means good travel time and low bullet drop, making long-range engagements a breeze. The Mini 14 is technically classified as a sniper rifle and so can be fitted with a variety of scopes, as well as some magazine and muzzle add-ons.the Vector boasts moderate damage, high rate of fire, and very low recoil, so landing those hits does not take an expert marksman. That said, exercise caution when pulling the trigger as it takes just over a second to empty a standard magazine. The Vector also benefits from being able to receive a grip, various magazine types, muzzles, sights and scopes, and a stock. This is one of the best PUBG weapons for close encounters.The Karabiner 98 Kurz, or the Kar98k, is a vicious sniper rifle that’s an excellent choice in terms of stopping power and long-range ability. While it won’t win any awards in terms of its firing rate capabilities, it’s devastatingly accurate, and can pierce through armor like nobody’s business. It’s also simple to find, making it a sniper’s dream, especially since it’s scattered around the map and in airdrop crates. The Kar98k can take any type of scope, muzzle attachment, and the useful cheek pad, which dampens your recoil and first shot recovery time to ensure you’re able to take a licking and keep on ticking in terms of finding your next target or continuing to pursue one across the map that’s getting away.The tried and tested stalwart of the submachine gun category, the UMP9 is a common drop which dishes out decent damage at close to mid-range, and has both a lovely iron sight and forgiving recoil pattern. You can apply all manner of attachments on the UMP9 as well, including foregrips, suppressors and magazines which'll make it even easier to use. Just because you’ll see this weapon all the time, doesn’t mean it’s bad. It's simply reliable enough to remain in your inventory right up until the chicken dinner.