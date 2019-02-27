PUBG Mobile: Here Are Our Top 5 Vehicles From The Battle Royale Game

PUBG Mobile has just received a new update which has brought the much-awaited Zombies Mode to the platform. The Zombie: Survive till Dawn mode brings several new improvements including weapons, skins and vehicles. The new weapons include a Minigun, a six-barrel machine gun and the new flame thrower. However, there are several vehicles which can help you to get chicken dinner every time.The best vehicle in PUBG for Solo is Buggy. Because it is less likely to flip and also has metal back seat which protects you if someone shoots from behind. It’s more difficult to hit the operator of the buggy than you might think, so this is generally a pretty safe and cool little vehicle. While the engine is smaller, the frame is much lighter, meaning the buggy is relatively fast, albeit highly exposed to incoming fire, lacking any paneling or armor plating.The Pickup can be seen as Miramar's equivalent of the UAZ - both have closed and open topped variants, and both have roughly the same top speeds. Its high ground clearance and engine torque make it suitable for tackling Miramar's rough and bumpy desert terrain, being capable of hill starts even on fairly steep inclines, although its stopping distance leaves more to be desired.UAZ is a classic choice for a war-torn map. It can fit a four-member squad and has enough muscle to provide cover and smash enemy vehicles. The UAZ-469 was used by Soviet, Warsaw Pact armed forces, as well as paramilitary units in Eastern Bloc countries. In the Soviet Union, it also saw widespread service in state organizations that needed a robust and durable off-road vehicle.The van was introduced to PUBG with the Miramar map. The Van is a six-seat vehicle, it has low maximum speed and driving force but it has the highest HP in the game. Therefore, the Van can be useful in various tactical situations. It is useful for teams, as it’s large storage capacity give it lots of tactical positioning.A motorcycle without a sidecar. It seats a driver and a passenger. Speed is the only protection it provides, outclassing all other vehicles in this aspect. Combined with its light weight, it is an extremely fuel efficient vehicle that can prove useful for much of the game.