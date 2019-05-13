PUBG Mobile: Here is Everything you can Expect From Season 7

We are all set for Tencent to roll out Season 7 of PUBG Mobile which, we recently reported, should arrive by the end of this week. Judging by the battle royale game's previous releases, we can expect the rollout to happen around May 17. The new season should also update the game to version 0.12.5 bringing in new features and fixes to the game.Thanks to a bunch of YouTubers, including Mr. Ghost Gaming, we have an idea as to what all is going to arrive with Season 7. As usual, you get 100 PR points as reward and you get to choose between two outfits when you reach Royale Pass level 100- Urban Scavenger or Assault Squad. These outfits also give a hint that the theme this year could be around warfare tactics.There’s also special outfits, special skins for the AKM, Kar98, helmets, parachutes and more. There is also a new flight trail with parachute trail reward as well this season and a new pink and black airplane skin which seems to have the smoke trail feature. We have also found that there might be some system arriving in Royal Pass called RP EZ Mission License. This will include weekly challenge missions, which should give you some rewards.A new ranking system with medals has also been spotted and rumours of the new gun, called the Skorpion, is also said to arrive when Season 7 begins. It is a pistol which fires like a UZI and takes 9mm ammo.