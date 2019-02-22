PUBG Mobile: Here’s How to Buy UC Credits Using Paytm

Apart from testing your shooting and surviving skills and getting your hands on that tasty chicken dinner, one of the biggest attractions of PUBG Mobile is the variety of costumes and cosmetic items. While some can be availed by earning rewards within the game, some require actual money in exchange of UC or Unknown Cash, the in-game currency.Recently payments service provider Paytm has partnered with the battle royale game and is offering the option of buying UC. Until now, you could only get UC by paying via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. But now, not only can you load up UC using Paytm, but you also get additional benefits. For instance, if you pay Rs 79 to buy UC within the game, you only 60 UC, but if you pay via Paytm, you get an additional 15 UC for free.Here’s how you can use Paytm to buy UC for PUBG Mobile:-Head to https://www.midasbuy.com and select PUBG Mobile.-It will ask for you PUBG ID or you can alternatively login via Facebook in case your account is connected.-Once you have logged-in, you will be able to see various tabs with pricing and the UC credits that you will get in return.-Select the option and you will re-directed to the Paytm payment portal.-After the payment is successful, the select UC should be immediately credited to your game.We have personally tried the method and we can confirm that it is safe as we immediately got the purchased UC in our account.