PUBG Mobile: Here's How to Collect Special Easter Eggs and What do They do

There are two types of Easter eggs that you can collect in the game both of which offer battle points, skins and apparels for your characters.

April 24, 2019
To mark the celebration of Easter, PUBG Mobile has announced the addition of some new feature wherein players can get their hands on some Easter eggs. There are two types of Easter eggs that you can collect in the game. The first can be found under the Spring Draw tab. When you enter this, you will find a little egg sitting behind some plants. This egg gives a chance to pick up some apparel to spruce up your character.

The other egg is called the Vibrant egg which you can find in various locations throughout all the maps when you are aiming to get that chicken dinner.  Collecting five of these could give you access to another crate which you can find under the events tab. You can Redeem these in order to obtain maximum battle points and some prizes.

PUBG Mobile recently got the new 0.12.0 update. The update is currently available for all users and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The latest version of the popular battle royale game brings many improvements, but the major features include a new Zombie Mode called Zombie: Darkest Night, a new spectator mode, crosshair modifications, and more.
