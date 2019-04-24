Take the pledge to vote

PUBG Mobile: Here's How to Collect Special Easter Eggs and What do They do

There are 2 types of Easter eggs you can collect in the game. The first can be found under the Spring Draw tab. The other type of egg you can see in the game, is the Vibrant Egg.

News18.com

April 24, 2019
PUBG Mobile: Here's How to Collect Special Easter Eggs and What do They do
PUBG Mobile: Here's How You Can Collect Easter Egg And What Does They do
To mark the celebration of Easter, PUBG Mobile has introduced a new feature wherein players can get their hands on some Easter eggs. There are two types of Easter eggs that you can collect in the game. The first can be found under the Spring Draw tab. When you enter this, you will find a little egg sitting behind some plants. This egg gives a chance to pick up some apparel to spruce up your character.

The other egg in the game is the Vibrant egg which you can find in various maps when you are aiming to get that chicken dinner.  continue through your PUBG MOBILE game going through the length of the map, you will find vibrant eggs in different locations. Collecting five of these, could give you access to another crate which you can find under the events tab. Redeem these in order to obtain maximum battle points and cool prizes.

The PlayersUnknown’s BattleGround or PUBG started rolling out the 0.12.0 update. The new 0.12.0 update can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. For Android users, the update is about 475MB in size and while the App Store doesn’t reveal the update size, the patch is over 150MB in size. The latest version of this popular battle royale game now brings many improvements, but the major one is the introduction of a new PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode called Zombie: Darkest Night. The Event mode has been replaced by EvoGround. The update is available as an OTA update and should be preferably downloaded via Wi-Fi network.
