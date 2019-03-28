PUBG Mobile: Here’s How You Can See All Your Stats For The Year



The PUBG MOBILE 1st Anniversary report is out now! You can access it from the in-game Events page. Share your report to get more friends to join you in the game, and post a screenshot in our comments for a chance to win a permanent Anniversary Parachute! pic.twitter.com/hGQRLK6A0s

— PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMobile_IN) March 27, 2019

PUBG Mobile recently completed one year of existence and the anniversary celebrations are still on. There are various in-game items, events and so much more happening. The latest addition to mark the first anniversary of the battle royale game is that players can now check out stats for the entire year.PUBG Mobile has tweeted out confirming this addition and says that if you share a screenshot of your stats, you get a chance to win the Anniversary Parachute and keep it permanently in your inventory.To access your stats, open PUBG Mobile and head to the events section on the bottom right. You should see a section called ‘PUBG Mobile: First Year’ which should open a link with all your stats. It could take some time to load, so be patient. You can see stats like how many games you have played, your total kills, different ways of how you died in the game, your favourite gun, and many more. Notably, these figures do not include Arcade mode and only your gameplays under the Classic mode.Now my stats aren’t anywhere close to being impressive as I have played 1005 matches in total with just 120 wins and 679 top ten. I have managed to reach Ace in one of the seasons and of course, I have played squads more than duo or solo. My weapon of choice has been the M416 but I have fallen in love with the new G36C assault rifle which was introduced recently for the Vikendi map.