PUBG Mobile: Here’s How You Can Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max

With the festive season just around the corner, PUBG Corp and Tencent have announced a new in-game contest for its fans. Called the Dusshera Lucky Draw, players get a chance to win an iPhone 11 Pro Max, the newly launched flagship smartphone from Apple.

The contest is a simple wheel spin-style contest which we have seen in the game for various exclusive items. The wheel includes the iPhone 11 Pro Max, a PUBG Mobile cap and Boat Earphones. There are also some in-game items including an AKM skin, a backpack skin, a parachute skin, a new outfit and a turban (you know, cause its an Indian festival). There are also crate coupons on the wheel.

Of course, it's a test of your luck and you get to spin the wheel by completely daily missions. For instance, today’s challenges include killing two enemies in a single match in classic mode, and complete three classic matches. The special event is scheduled to run from September 30 till October 9, so you better hurry up. The event page also showcases a list of winners as well as a form to fill in your contact details, in case you win any of the prizes.

Recently, Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation announced a crossover collaboration between with the popular TV series, The Walking Dead. According to the game developer, players will get to play as some of the characters from these TV series starting today, October 1. There will also be limited edition in-game items such as character skins, weapons and a vehicle skin.

