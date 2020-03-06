English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
PUBG Mobile Holi 2020 Bundle: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

PUBG Mobile is offering a variety of in-game items through the Holi 2020 bundle which you can earn by buying Rs 10 vouchers.

Kunal Khullar
  • News18
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
PUBG Mobile offers special in-game items to its players almost every week or two. Since Holi, the festival of colours, is scheduled for next week, Tencent has launched a special bundle for Indian fans. The Holi 2020 Bundle pack is currently live and will be available till March 14 2020. Notably, this is also called the 'Daily Bundle' for other countries.

The bundle can be purchased for Rs 10 which gives you 8 UC, 1 classic crate coupon and 5 silver. If you buy the pack for five days straight, which is Rs 50, you get a guaranteed permanent item. These could be anything from the following list (March 6):

Angry Teddy Mask

Angry Teddy Set

Neon AWM Skin

Feast Parachute Skin

Enraged Unicorn Set

Hot Pizza Helmet Skin

You can also win RP supply vouchers. These can be used during season 12 where if you spend 600 UC you get 50, 100 or 200 RP points depending on the voucher you won. These vouchers remain valid till the end of the season.

Notably, all the items change every day, apart from the RP supply vouchers. This means that you get a chance to own new items whenever you purchase the bundle as well as the fifth-day reward items.

