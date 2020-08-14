PUBG Mobile Incredible India Independence Day Event: How to Take Part, Rewards and More (Watch Video)

To celebrate the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, PUBG Mobile has come up with a special in-game event. The Incredible India Independence Day event gives users a chance to win various in-game items including crate coupons, RP mission cards, AG currency, skins, and various apparels. The duration of the event is from August 10 to August 24 and is a part of PUBG Mobile's newest additions- 'Fabulous Journey'. The event is pretty simple where users need to complete daily missions and a quiz to earn ‘Flips.’ The quiz includes questions from India’s history of independence. You can use a Flip to play the ‘Flip, Match and Win,’ memory game. This includes a total of 9 popular Indian locations like Dal Lake, Red First, Victoria Memorial, etc. each having a total of six cards mentioned above. In this game, you need to match two consecutive cards to get a reward. In case they don’t match, they will flip back.

Once you collect the rewards from a particular location, you then move to the next one. Players can also send flips to their friends and clan members. PUBG Mobile recently introduced the Ancient Secret event with a new Egyptian theme offering a variety of in-game items including various weapon skins, apparels and the first even upgradable Golden Pharaoh X-Suit.

PUBG Mobile has also added a dedicated video with the title ‘PUBG MOBILE - Fabulous Journey’ to promote the India exclusive event:

Just a reminder for everyone, this event runs through till August 24.