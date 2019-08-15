PUBG Mobile Independence Day Challenge: Crate Coupons, Headgears, Gun Skins, Parachutes and More

This Independence Day PUBG Mobile is offering its players a chance to win some free rewards via a special event called the Independence Day Challenge. Exclusively fot Indian users, PUBG Mobile will be giving them a chance to claim crate coupons, headgears, gun skins, parachutes and more items.

The Independence Day Challenge will include certain missions, once players compleye those, they can earn Freedom Tokens and exchange them to redeem rewards.

Here are four way how players can earn Freedom Tokens:

-Login Reward: User have to just log in and get different rewards ranging from freedom tokens, Headgears, silver fragments, crate coupon scraps and more

-Tier Dash: Reach different tiers and get rewards like freedom tokens, premium crate scraps and BP

-Clan Assembly: Complete missions with your clan and win rewards like freedom tokens and silver fragments

-Firepower: Complete missions with the weapon of the day and get a chance to win Gun skin (AKM, Groza etc.) and freedom tokens

Here is what you can earn in exchange of Freedom Tokens:

-Thunderous Armor

-Skeleton hand Executioner suit + Parachute + Suit

-Scar L Gun skin and many more

The event is scheduled from August 14 and will go on till August 31. Although the missions have to be completed before August 27. There is a special Independence Day Patriot Pack as well which offers a Climber Set Outfit (30 days) for 140 UC.

