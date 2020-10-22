PUBG Mobile India Ban Over? LinkedIn Job Posting Sends Fans Into Frenzy

PUBG Corporation, the developer of popular battle royale game PUBG has listed a job opening on LinkedIn to hire an associate-level manager in India. The opening that was shared on October 20 has led many fans speculating a return of the popular battle royale game in the country after being banned by the government in early September. However, the hiring could also be for other operational reasons as the PC version of PUBG is still accessible in the country and can be played on gaming consoles as well. Therefore, the LinkedIn post by PUBG Corporation could also indicate the company's plans for expansion on other platforms and not for the mobile version.

As per the LinkedIn post, the Senior Associate Manager at PUBG Corporation will be responsible for "overall mergers and acquisitions and investment strategy." The role further requires the manager to "support the setup process PUBG India with guidance from HQ (ie. Krafton Inc)." Notably, the LinkedIn post does not highlight anything regarding PUBG Mobile that is currently banned in the country. The company is yet to share more details regarding the posting, as jubilant fans across the country are taking to social media to announce its "return."

Earlier in September, the Government of India banned PUBG Mobile As part of the third crackdown on Chinese-owned apps and online platforms. The announcement was a big blow to both fans, and PUBG Corporation as roughly 25 percent of PUBG's global gamer base came from India, according to online analytics firm SensorTower. At the same time, three very popular PUBG Mobile alternatives – Creative Destruction, Cyber Hunter and Rules of Survival were banned from the country along with 118 China-origin apps. The government had argued that several Chinese apps posed risk to India's security, integrity and defence.