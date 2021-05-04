PUBG Mobile India Coming as Battlegrounds Mobile India? Creative Asset, Job Postings Suggest At New Name

PUBG Mobile has been the talk of the town in the Esports scene ever since the game was banned by the government of India last year. PUBG Mobile, since last year, has been reported to make a come a comeback to the country as PUBG Mobile India. Recently, a teaser for PUBG Mobile India was found online, which was supposedly taken down within minutes of being uploaded, according to fans on social media, who spotted the YouTube teaser. Now, it is being reported that PUBG Mobile may finally make a comeback to the country with a different name - Battlegrounds Mobile India. According to reports, the new name comes from an updated creative asset, along with a new website battlegroundsmobileindia.in. According to a report in GemWire, the website was created on April 7. The creative found in the source code of the website suggests that the name of the new game will be “Battlegrounds Mobile India."

The official Facebook handle for PUBG Mobile India has also been changed to @BattlegroundsMobileIN, and PUBG Corporation has also posted several job listings on LinkedIn in India in the last few weeks. The job listings include openings for Senior Marketing Manager, Product Manager, Public Affairs and Government Relations Manager, Associate Director, Legal Counsel, and more, hinting at the company setting up shop in the country. The report in GemWire also suggests that the new creative poster was also found on the Battlegrounds India website and has replaced the lantern-flicking creative of the original announcement of PUBG Mobile India.

The new poster found in the website code clearly states the name of the game as Battlegrounds Mobile India instead of PUBG Mobile India. The creative also shows a “Coming Soon" tag, and given that PUBG Corporation is extensively hiring in India, the official announcement for the game may just be around the corner.

This comes after a new PUBG game was announced back in February. Named PUBG: New State, the new game is aimed at bringing battle royale to a more futuristic take on the massive multiplayer genre. PUBG: New State is set in the future (2051, to be precise) and takes place years after the current PUBG Mobile game, which is also set in modern times. PUBG: New State takes place on a new map called Troi and promises to bring with it a slew of futuristic weapons and vehicles like drones, deployable combat shields and more. Registrations for PUBG: New State are currently live on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store

